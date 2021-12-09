TENNESSEE (WATE) — A Monroe County constable is facing charges of official misconduct and official oppression for impersonating a Macon County sheriff’s deputy and an ATF agent, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI special agents began investigating Sircy in June after reports that Sircy portrayed himself as a Macon County sheriff’s deputy and an ATF agent while in Macon County on or around April 2. Through its investigation, the TBI determined he had used his powers outside of his official capacity outside his jurisdiction as a Monroe County constable.

Derek Lane Sircy was indicted by a Macon Co. Grand Jury on Dec. 8 on charges of official misconduct and official oppression.

Sircy was booked into the Macon County Jail on a $3,500 bond on Wednesday.

Constables are elected to office through county municipal elections and serve for four-year terms, with no cost to the taxpayer. Constables have full law enforcement power, meaning they can do anything a regular officer can do.