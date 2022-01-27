BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The suspect accused of shooting and critically injuring a Sullivan County deputy last Friday has died, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Alan Coulter, 54, was found unresponsive in his jail cell just before 7 p.m. Monday, a release from the TBI states. Coulter was found in the corner of the cell, which housed three inmates.

Officers and medical staff immediately began resuscitation efforts until paramedics arrived to transport Coulter to an area hospital, where he has been since.

The TBI reports that Coulter died Thursday morning. His body will be sent for an autopsy, the TBI released. The incident remains under investigation.

Coulter had been facing the following charges in relation to the Jan. 21 shooting on Riley Hollow Road:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Reckless endangerment

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Three counts of aggravated assualt

Failure to appear

Prior to being found unresponsive, Coulter had been denied bond after an arraignment Monday.

The deputy who was injured in the shooting involving Coulter has since been released from the hospital.