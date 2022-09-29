(WREG/WKRN) — On Thursday, Gov. Bill Lee’s office announced plans to speed up the hiring process for 25 new forensic positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) in order to increase testing capacity at three labs, as well as decrease the turnaround time for sexual assault kits.

According to a statement released on Thursday, Sept. 29 by the governor’s office says, more lab positions — including scientists, technicians, and administrative support — will be added at each of the state’s grand divisions:

Eight new positions at the Jackson Lab

Eleven new positions at the Nashville Lab

Six new positions at the Knoxville Lab

The move comes as the TBI faces scrutiny over the time it takes to test sexual assault kits.

Earlier this month, Cleotha Abston-Henderson, accused of kidnapping and murdering Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher, was indicted in a 2021 rape case.

A report was taken in September 2021, but it took nearly a year for the TBI to match Abston-Henderson’s DNA with the submitted sexual assault kit. The TBI said it didn’t receive a hit until Fletcher’s body was found earlier this month.

The victim of that rape says she tried to warn Memphis Police about Abston-Henderson, but no one followed through. She is now planning to sue the department.

“For several years, Tennessee has made historic investments to support the TBI’s mission so that law enforcement can do its job and combat violent crime. As our nation faces rising crime, we are taking this additional step to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles, increase the TBI’s capacity and reduce testing turnaround times as quickly as possible,” Lee said. “I’m grateful for the partnership of Lieutenant Governor McNally, Speaker Sexton and the General Assembly in this important action, and our efforts to strengthen public safety will continue.”

According to officials, the recurring funding for the additional forensic lab positions will be included in the state’s upcoming budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024, but in the meantime, the TBI will use existing funds in the FY 2022-2023 budget.

Meanwhile, in a statement released on Thursday, Sept. 29, TBI director David Rausch said in a part, “The commitment to fund additional positions will help us get a jump on the necessary training time to get new scientists prepared to perform their duties. This is a critical step in the process.”