LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for missing man out of Lincoln County.

Officials say 77-year-old James Coleman has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance.

Coleman is described as five feet eleven inches tall, 225 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans, according to the TBI.

The TBI says Coleman is possibly traveling in a 2009 White GMC Sierra with TN tag BBV4058.

If you see Coleman, or know of his whereabouts, contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 931-433-9821 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.