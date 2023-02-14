LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for missing man out of Lincoln County.
Officials say 77-year-old James Coleman has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Coleman is described as five feet eleven inches tall, 225 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans, according to the TBI.
The TBI says Coleman is possibly traveling in a 2009 White GMC Sierra with TN tag BBV4058.
If you see Coleman, or know of his whereabouts, contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 931-433-9821 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.