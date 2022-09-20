(WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Tuesday announced that an Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old out of Mount Carmel.

The teen, Aleeyah Counts, was last seen in the Volunteer High School area wearing a gray Church Hill t-shirt, black sweatpants and a gray jacket, according to the TBI.

She stands 5 feet and 1 inch tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes, the agency posted on Twitter.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Mount Carmel Police Department at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.