TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Memphis teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is issuing an Endangered Child Alert for a missing teen out of Memphis.

The statewide alert was issued for 15-year-old Airena Smith.

Smith is described as a black female, standing five feet six inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

TBI says the teen was last seen wearing a black Nike pullover, yellow shirt, and camouflage pants.

If you see Airena, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-528-CASH or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.