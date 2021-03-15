TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing East Tennessee teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the first time since the pandemic began, Dr. James Hildreth, President of Meharry Medical College, firmly believes life could be back to normal by the end of the year.

"If we get vaccinations up above 2 million per day or 3 million per day, as seems to be feasible, by July 4, everyone who is eligible for a vaccine and wants a vaccine could conceivably get it. Which would mean, that by Thanksgiving, we could in fact have achieved herd immunity," says Dr. Hildreth.

It's incredibly encouraging news as we move closer to ending the pandemic, but Hildreth's optimism comes with a condition.

"If we have enough vaccinators to give the shots," warns Hildreth.

It's a new obstacle in the race to control COVID-19. There's now enough vaccine available, but not enough people to administer shots.

"Thankfully, President Biden though an executive order made it possible to dramatically increase the number of vaccinators," Hildreth explained, "By making medical and nursing students, PAs, EMTs, pharmacy techs [able to administer the shot]. And they're also going to mobilize thousands of National Guard troops medics to be involved in this."

Now it's up to the governors of each state to approve the training of non-licensed physicians and nurses to give the vaccine.

"It would not make any sense at all to have hundreds of millions of shots available but not enough people to push the shots into arms," said Hildreth.

Which is why he believes states will take advantage of the offered changes moving us another step closer to the finish line.

"I think with those things, and with the supply that's going to ramped up, we're going to be in pretty good shape."

News 2 reached out to the Tennessee Department of Health asking if Governor Bill Lee plans on training additional vaccinators. At the time this article was published, we had not heard back.