MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Endangered Child Alert issued on behalf of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for a missing 5-month-old boy has been canceled.

Shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), posted on social media that William Jackson, who weighs 16 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes, had gone missing.

Authorities initially said the infant may have been traveling in a 2012 white F-150 with Tennessee tag BBT 9363.

William Jackson (Source: TBI) William Jackson may be traveling in this vehicle (Source: TBI)

However, just after 7 a.m., the TBI announced William had been found safe.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding William’s disappearance or his discovery.