KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has canceled an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 11-year-old from Kingsport.

According to the TBI, Joshua Hunley has a medical condition and was thought to be without his medication.

The Kingsport Police Department said he was reported missing around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, but he was last seen around 8 p.m. on foot in the 300 block of Walker Street in Kingsport.

Police stated they did not suspect foul play, but the Endangered Child Alert was issued due to his age and medical history.

Around 12:45 p.m. ET Friday, the TBI announced Joshua had been found safe.