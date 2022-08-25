CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Crossville Police Department has shared that the 8-year-old girl at the center of a TBI Endangered Child Alert has been found safe.

No further information was available.

  • Kallie Jean Lynette Graham. (Photo via TBI)
  • Kallie Jean Lynette Graham. (Photo via TBI)

Earlier Thursday morning, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Crossville Police Department for the then-missing 8-year-old girl. She had last been seen in her front yard.

More information on the circumstances surrounding the child’s disappearance and recovery were not yet available.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.