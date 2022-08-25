CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Crossville Police Department has shared that the 8-year-old girl at the center of a TBI Endangered Child Alert has been found safe.

No further information was available.

Kallie Jean Lynette Graham. (Photo via TBI)

Earlier Thursday morning, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Crossville Police Department for the then-missing 8-year-old girl. She had last been seen in her front yard.

More information on the circumstances surrounding the child’s disappearance and recovery were not yet available.