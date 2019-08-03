TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for boy missing from Hawkins Co.

TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Carl Carmichael, 1.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a statewide Endangered Child Alert for a little boy from Hawkins County.

Officers are searching for Carl James Carmichael, 1, who is believed to be with his non-custodial mother, Ella Amish.

The boy was last seen July 30 in Hamblen County.

Carl was last seen on July 30th with Ella Amish, who is wanted for custodial interference. Amish may be driving a green Dodge Journey with TN license plate 3R7-5L4. Please call @HawkinsCountySO at 423-272-4848, or 1-800-TBI-FIND with information. pic.twitter.com/6ZCwmZ6sDf — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 3, 2019

Carl has a serious medical concern, according to the TBI. His mother might be driving a green Dodge Journey with Tennessee license plate 3R75L4.

Once Carl is found, officers say they plan to charge Amish with custodial interference.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

