UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old girl from Johnson City found safe

UPDATE: (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced 2-year-old Oriana Young was located safe in Bristol.
PREVIOUS:
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in finding a 2-year-old girl missing from Johnson City.
The TBI is searching for 2-year-old Oriana Young. Officials say she may be with Billy Young, who is her non-custodial father.
Young may be driving a black 2021 Nissan Armada with Florida tag GIB-M18.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the TBI at 1800-TBI-FIND or the Johnson City Police Department at 423-979-1512.