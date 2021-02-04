UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old girl from Johnson City found safe

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in finding 2-year-old Oriana Young who went missing from Johnson City.

UPDATE: (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced 2-year-old Oriana Young was located safe in Bristol.

PREVIOUS:

PHOTO: TBI

The TBI is searching for 2-year-old Oriana Young. Officials say she may be with Billy Young, who is her non-custodial father.

Young may be driving a black 2021 Nissan Armada with Florida tag GIB-M18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TBI at 1800-TBI-FIND or the Johnson City Police Department at 423-979-1512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TBI at 1800-TBI-FIND or the Johnson City Police Department at 423-979-1512.