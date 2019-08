HENNING, Tenn. (WKRN) — The TBI has issued a Blue Alert for a prison escapee in West Tennessee who is also a person of interest in a Tennessee Department of Corrections employee’s murder.

Officials said Curtis Ray Watson escaped from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary. He’s is also a person of interest in a TDOC worker’s death earlier Wednesday.

TBI says he should be considered extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.