SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting in Sullivan County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, on Monday afternoon members of multiple agencies were dispatched to a home in the 6300 block of Heatherwood Lane in Kingsport as part of an ongoing undercover investigation.

Preliminary information shows that when agents arrived at the Kingsport home, a man sitting outside the residence fled and began firing shots at investigators. The TBI reports that a U.S. postal inspector and a Homeland Security investigator returned fire.

Investigators were able to take the man into custody. No injuries to the suspect or investigators on the scene were reported.

No other information was immediately released.