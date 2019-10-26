TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in McMinn Co.

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking into an officer-involved shooting. It happened Friday night in McMinn County.

The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of County Road in Niota for a domestic disturbance.

According to TBI, when they arrived, deputies made contact with Roger L. Branson. He was barricaded inside the home, threatening to harm his wife. Deputies attempted to negotiate with him, but he would not cooperate. Branson’s wife tried to leave the home, and he shot her.

Agents said Branson fired shots at the officers and deputies fired back, striking Branson.

He was taken to the hospital. Branson’s wife, Dawn Branson, died at the scene.

No officers were injured during this incident.

TBI is actively investigating the shooting.