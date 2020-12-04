Man injured in Greene County officer-involved shooting after discovered inside resident’s garage

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Greene County.

TBI says preliminary information indicates a resident in the 300 block of Laughlin Road called 911 around 4:15 p.m. and reported that she arrived home to find a man in her garage attempting to set it on fire. She later told dispatchers the man had a gun.

Greene County deputies arrived and made contact with the man who was armed with a rifle in front of the house.

“For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, resulting in one deputy firing shots, striking the subject,” TBI said in a news release. “The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.”

TBI says the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.