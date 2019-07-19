TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Blount Co.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — TBI Special Agents are an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday evening in Blount County.

Officials say deputies responded to a home in the 2000 block of Montvale Road Maryville before 6:30 p.m. eastern time for a report of a domestic assault.

According to the TBI, a man came out of the home with a rifle in hand.

Officials say the man, Wendell Wilson, ignored commands from deputies and pointed the gun at law enforcement.

At that time, officials say one of the deputies fired his gun and hit Wilson in the hand.

Wilson was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

No deputies were injured during the shooting, the TBI states.

The investigation is on-going.