KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning in McMinn County.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Sunday, McMinn County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in the 300 block of County Road 116 in Athens following a call reporting gunshots being fired.

According to the TBI, preliminary information indicates that upon arrival deputies came in contact with a man who pointed a weapon at them. The TBI said two deputies fired shots, striking the man. He was airlifted to a Chattanooga hospital for treatment.

TBI agents are working to discover the series of events leading to the shooting. Throughout the process, findings will be shared with District Attorney General Steve Crump for his review and consideration.