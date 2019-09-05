Live Now
Tracking Dorian: Live Updates

TBI hands out reward money to those who helped in Curtis Watson Capture

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRN) — On Thursday, the TBI announced they have officially handed out a portion of the reward money to citizens who helped with the capture of Curtis Watson.

In total, the TBI handed out $32,250 in reward money.

“We are grateful for their willingness to help,” the TBI said in a tweet.

Additional funds will be given out once there is a conviction in the case.

The identities of the citizens given the money will not be released out of respect for the privacy of the involved individuals, the TBI said in a statement to News 2.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar