TBI hands out reward money to those who helped in Curtis Watson Capture

(WKRN) — On Thursday, the TBI announced they have officially handed out a portion of the reward money to citizens who helped with the capture of Curtis Watson.

In total, the TBI handed out $32,250 in reward money.

“We are grateful for their willingness to help,” the TBI said in a tweet.

Additional funds will be given out once there is a conviction in the case.

The identities of the citizens given the money will not be released out of respect for the privacy of the involved individuals, the TBI said in a statement to News 2.