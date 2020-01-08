TBI: Former police chief indicted, charged with perjury

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a former police chief has been charged with perjury.

According to TBI, an investigation began in September 2019 into allegations that 42-year-old Samuel Ogburn falsified a firearms training document as chief of the Norris Police Department and submitted it to the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.

According to a release, Ogburn resigned his position after the allegations surfaced.

Ogburn was indicted Tuesday by the Anderson County Grand Jury with one count of forgery and one count of aggravated perjury.

Ogburn turned himself in Wednesday and was booked into the Anderson County Jail on $25,000 bond.