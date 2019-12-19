TBI Director says its ‘absolutely critical’ to hire more agents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The head of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) made a passionate plea for more agents this week.

“Its absolutely critical that we are properly staffed,” says the agency’s director David Rausch.

It starts with agents for TBI’s criminal division.

“We are asking for 25 agents to assist us in the field,” the director told lawmakers at budget hearings for the Tennessee House. “We have 48 agents covering 95 counties in this state. The math just does not work.”

Rausch made it a point to show lawmakers that for the number of agents per one hundred thousand residents, Tennessee is last compared to nine other southeastern states.

Rausch added that just 11 such criminal investigation agents have been added in 30 years.

“Our state has grown,” said the director before the hearing. “Crime has changed. Crime has become more complicated.

The director added that TBI field agents often get calls from local investigators on difficult cases and crime takes no holidays.

“Thanksgiving we were out working homicides,” said Rausch. “I hate to say it but I am sure–unfortunately– we will have that same experience next week.”

The director added that his field agents “just don’t get time off and it can’t continue.”

He also made the case that TBI has lost a great deal of experience with people retiring or going to better jobs–and that has not been replaced.