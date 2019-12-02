TBI searching for gunman suspected of killing a pregnant woman

Breaking News
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– TBI & Police in Haywood County are looking for a man suspected of shooting a pregnant woman.

Brownsville police say that the gunman killed a pregnant woman and two others over the weekend.

They say it happened on Sunday in the 1000th block of Tambell Street.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video.

They say four people were shot.

Of those four, two were killed.

That includes Alexis Branch, who was 8 months pregnant at the time and her unborn baby.

Branch’s 8-year old daughter was also critically injured.

Another family member has non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

