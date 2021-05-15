TBI and Kingsport police asking for public’s help in finding wanted man

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – TBI and Kingsport police are asking for help finding a man recently added to TBI’s most wanted list.

Zachery Felton, 36, is wanted on counts of First Degree Murder, Vandalism of a Monitoring Device and Vandalism, according to a tweet by TBI.

According to the tweet, a reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

A description by the TBI said Felton is 5’11”, 160 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

To leave a tip, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov.