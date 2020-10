The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help to find 2-year-old June Simpson, who is missing from Sullivan County.

(WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help to find 2-year-old June Simpson, who is missing from Sullivan County. She was reportedly last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray leggings, and purple unicorn boots Monday evening along Mitchell Road in Kingsport, which is located in the Eastern Star Community.

If you have seen June, call 1-800-TBI-FIND!