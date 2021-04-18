TBI agents investigating officer-involved shooting in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting from Sunday evening in Morgan County.

According to preliminary information from TBI, deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 Block of Coal Hill Road in Harriman. Roane County assisted with the situation as part of a mutual aid agreement.

According to reports from the scene, Paul Crass, 22, of Harriman engaged in a standoff with Morgan County and Roane County deputies. The report said Crass discharged a firearm, causing deputies to return fire.

Crass was taken to the hospital for treatment and no officers were injured during the incident.

EARLIER REPORT

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Sunday night they are sending agents to the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Morgan County.

Information remains preliminary at this time. Morgan County dispatch referred comments about the incident to Roane County authorities.

TBI confirmed agents were heading to Morgan County just before 7:30 p.m.

Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton confirmed the scene was at Coal Hill Road. According to the sheriff, the suspect involved in the incident was shot and transported to the hospital. No deputies were injured during the incident.

More information will be provided once it becomes available.