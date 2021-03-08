TBI: 5 arrested for roles in West Tennessee human trafficking operation

UNION CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five men have been arrested due to their roles in a human trafficking operation out of Obion County.
The TBI says the two-day undercover operation started on March 5, targeting people looking for illicit sex from minors. The operation resulted in the arrests of five men, who have since been booked into the Obion County Jail. The men arrested were:
- Lewis R. Harris (DOB: 12/20/68), Memphis: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act (2 counts), Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (2 counts)
- Kevin L. Jackson (DOB: 6/15/89), Paducah, KY: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act (2 counts)
- Abraham M. Labastida (DOB: 10/2/92), Murray, KY: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act (2 counts)
- Shannon L. Palmer (DOB: 9/6/76), Union City: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act (2 counts)
- Eddie R. Robbins (DOB: 12/19/66), Paris: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act (2 counts), Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution, Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Deliver or Sell Schedule VI
A $10,000 bond was set for each of the men.