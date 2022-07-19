NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New information has been released about statewide crime in Tennessee, and in most cases, crime is down compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its report on crime in Tennessee for 2021.

Pandemic restrictions did have a noticeable impact on crime, so most data shows an increase compared to 2020.

Compared to 2019’s more than 19,000 DUI arrests, 2021 saw more than a 4% decrease. There were around 18,700 arrests last year.

One trend that did go up compared to pre-pandemic was meth offenses. That increased by 6.5% compared to 2019.

Juvenile arrests also saw a promising decrease, down more than 24% compared to 2019 with just under 5,000 arrests last year.

For a look at the full report, CLICK HERE.