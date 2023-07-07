NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In response to multiple rural hospital closures over the past few years in Tennessee, a task force supported by Gov. Bill Lee proposed multiple policy and funding recommendations to help improve rural health.

“The need to invest in solutions to improve access to care and health outcomes for rural

Tennesseans is urgent. The pace of facility and service line (e.g., obstetrics) closures

threatens the health of Tennessee residents and business investment opportunities while

needs such as behavioral health are quickly increasing,” the Tennessee Rural Health Care Task Force wrote in its June 2023 report.

According to UNC research, Tennessee has the second highest rate of hospital closures in the country and the majority are happening in rural parts of the state.

In its report, the task force highlights the key areas for the state to focus on: access to care, workforce development, and social drivers of health.

“For me, the access to care issue is the most compelling issue right now,” said Judy Roitman with the Tennessee Health Care Campaign. “One-hundred-twenty-four-thousand people in Tennessee, according to the report, have no access to insurance. These are people below the poverty line…people who need care the most that have no way of getting it.”

The report does not specifically call on the governor to expand Medicaid coverage, but says that it is something the state “may consider”.

It also recommends expanding county health councils with public-private partnerships and expanding telehealth access in these areas.

Regarding workforce development, the report suggests funding rural health care apprenticeship and training programs, as well as expanding existing loan repayment programs to incentivize people to work in rural communities.

The report’s other findings emphasize improving people’s day-to-day lives in order to improve their health, like employment and education opportunities, access to nutritious food, and meaningful social connection.

“Social drivers account for nearly 50% of health outcomes. This association is readily apparent in Tennessee’s rural communities,” the report’s authors wrote.

The dean of the University of Tennessee Chattanooga’s College of Medicine said these so-called “social drivers of health” are often overlooked.

“The social determinants of health are probably your best targets to go after,” UT College of Medicine Dean Dr. James Haynes said. “Because where you can improve the economic status of folks, you can improve their health.”

However, Roitman noted that many of the task force’s recommendations come with steep price tags and there needs to be energy in the Tennessee State House to make these suggestions a reality.

“A large part of our state is rural and a number of our state legislators represent rural areas, I hope that they will listen to the concerns of their constituents and move forward on providing some relief for rural areas because it’s just not fair. The rural hospitals are not getting the same compensation as the urban ones that rural doctors are not getting the same compensation,” she said.

Click here to read the full report.