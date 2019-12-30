Take a Country music pilgrimage with Tennessee Tourism’s “Country Music Passport”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kickoff your 2020 by exploring some of country music’s most important landmarks. The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development has created a special “Country Music” Passport to help visitors discover 22 Tennessee destinations featured in Ken Burn’s Country Music documentary.

The County Music Passport is part of a special insert in the 2020 Tennessee Vacation Guide being released January 8th, 2020. But you can pick one up now at any of the 16 Tennessee Welcome Centers.

A release from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development says visitors can use the passport to guide their own country music pilgrimage along the newly launched Tennessee Music Pathways route, the Ken Burns Country Music Pathway.

Stops along the way include: The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, and many more. Tennessee Tourism is also offering special commemorative prizes to travelers who visit five, 15 or all 22 sites included in the Passport. Learn more about the prizes here.

For the full list of Passport locations and FAQs about the program, and more, click here.