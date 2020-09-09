Suspects steal luxury cars after smashing into Memphis dealership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Thieves smashed through the front window of a Mercedes dealership in East Memphis overnight and stole several luxury cars, according to police.

Officers responded to an alarm at the Mercedes-Benz of Memphis dealership on Poplar Avenue near Estate a little after midnight Wednesday morning. They found the front window of the lobby and a side entrance damaged.

Police said at least four vehicles were taken, but they were still checking the inventory Wednesday to make sure nothing else is missing.

By the time they arrived, the crooks were gone.

This is one of several car lot thefts WREG has covered in recent months. Memphis Police reported back in July they were looking for a ring of auto lot thieves wanted in connection to at least 19 incidents.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.