Suspected shooter sought after 4-year-old boy killed in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Memphis police are investigating after a four-year-old boy was fatally shot while inside of a vehicle over the weekend.
Officers said the child was in a car with several adults on Saturday night, when a gunshot was fired, striking the little boy.
He was driven to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Detectives said they determined there was a dispute between the gunman, identified as Terrell Woods, and a man inside the vehicle. Woods fired, striking and killing the 4-year-old child, according to investigators.
Woods has not been located, officers said.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.