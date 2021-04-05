Suspected shooter sought after 4-year-old boy killed in Memphis

Tennessee News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WREG 4-year-old boy killed in Memphis

(Courtesy: WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Memphis police are investigating after a four-year-old boy was fatally shot while inside of a vehicle over the weekend.

Officers said the child was in a car with several adults on Saturday night, when a gunshot was fired, striking the little boy.

He was driven to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Terrell Woods (Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

Detectives said they determined there was a dispute between the gunman, identified as Terrell Woods, and a man inside the vehicle. Woods fired, striking and killing the 4-year-old child, according to investigators.

Woods has not been located, officers said.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss