MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Cleotha Abston-Henderson, the suspect in the abduction and murder of Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher, appeared in court for a third time in three days Thursday morning.

Judge Montesi said it was brought to the court’s attention there may be a conflict of interest, and there was a motion to review the appointed public defender. The Shelby County Public Defenders Office represented Abston-Henderson in 2001 when he entered a guilty plea.

However, Judge Montesi said there is “no reason” to disqualify the public defender. She will represent Abston-Henderson.

The public defender requested a gag order, saying Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis referred to Abston-Henderson as a “dangerous predator.”

The case is now set. Monday, Sept. 19 will be the next report date. Abston-Henderson was held with no bond. He was escorted out, flanked by deputies.

Wednesday, his $500,000 bond was revoked by a judge after police added a first-degree murder charge to his initial charges of kidnapping and tampering with evidence. Thursday, he is scheduled to be arraigned on that murder charge.