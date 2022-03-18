CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect in an active shooter incident in Cumberland County is now in custody, according to the Fairfield Glade Police Department.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are in the area responding to a shooting in Fairfield Glade. The shooting is believed to have happened near Fairfield Glade Community Club.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that SWAT was on scene and negotiators were “conducting a dialogue” with a suspect.

A Fairfield Glade Police Department spokeswoman said the department was in “a soft active shooter situation” and the community club was on soft lockdown.

Fairfield Glade is a resort and retirement community about 10 miles northeast of Crossville.

More details on the incident are expected shortly.

