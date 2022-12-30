CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect was killed Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and shooting one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told ABC affiliate WTVC.

According to Garrett, the pursuit began after someone driving a vehicle reported stolen in Georgia fired shots at a deputy who tried to stop the car around 5 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Deputies reportedly lost sight of the vehicle, but the pursuit resumed once it was located by another unit.

Garrett said the chase ended in downtown Chattanooga on Martin Luther King Boulevard, where the suspect shot at the deputies. One deputy was hit but not seriously injured.

Deputies opened fire and killed the suspect, according to the sheriff.

The identity of the suspect has not been released, but Garrett told a WTVC crew he was a “dangerous person” who was “pretty intent on getting away and didn’t care who he endangered in the process.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is set to handle the investigation.

Chattanooga Police said that drivers should avoid the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard between Lindsay Street and Georgia Avenue following the incident.