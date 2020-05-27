Surveillance shows shots fired at driver after road rage incident in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG/WKRN) — Police are looking for a man who fired shots at a driver at a North Memphis gas station last week.

The night of May 21, a woman told Memphis police she honked at a car that nearly hit her on the road. She said she then pulled into the Jackson Food Mart on Jackson Avenue, and the car followed.

According to police, the woman said the driver went into the business, as a backseat passenger got out and fired several rounds at her. She was not injured.

The shooting incident was captured on video, which Memphis Police posted on Facebook Tuesday.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers in Memphis at 901-528-CASH.