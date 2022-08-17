BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities have identified the toddler who was fatally injured after falling from a vehicle on Monday.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the death of 14-month-old Kyber Sines remains active.

The SCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division and Fatal Incident Reconstruction and Support Team responded to the scene on Morrell Town Road in Bluff City on Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says the investigative findings will be presented to the Sullivan County district attorney’s office once complete.