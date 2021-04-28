Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office: 17-year-old driver injured after crashing stolen school bus from Wise Co., Va.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash involving a stolen school bus from Virginia.

According to SCSO Public Information Officer Andy Seabolt, the crashed bus was stolen in Wise County, Virginia Wednesday morning.

Seabolt told News Channel 11 there were no children on the bus.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

The driver was identified as a 17-year-old, according to Seabolt. An 18-year-old passenger was also reportedly in the bus.

Seabolt said the crash occurred on Denton Valley Road.

The juvenile driver was injured in the crash, Seabolt said.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash as of Wednesday afternoon. No information regarding charges in the investigation was released.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene.