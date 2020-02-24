Study: Tennessee ranked 6th most sinful state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new study has ranked Tennessee as America’s sixth most sinful state.

The study, done by WalletHub, compared the 50 states across 47 key indicators of immorality. The data compared everything from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to the population of gambling disorders.

Tennessee ranked third in “Anger & Hatred”, ninth in “Jealousy’, eighth in “excesses & vices” and 12th in “Greed”.

Nevada took home the number one spot in the study, ranking first in the “Greed” rank.

