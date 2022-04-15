KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bus ride home turned into an emergency on Thursday when students were sprayed with pepper spray while on a Knox County school bus, according to Rural Metro.

Ten students were affected and had their eyes washed at the scene by first responders. The bus stopped at the corner of Ellistown Road and Millertown Pike northeast of Knoxville.

In total, 35 students were on the bus. Rural Metro said none of the children need to be taken to a medical center.

It is not known at this time who owned the pepper spray or how it was discharged.

Rural Metro Fire and AMR responded to the school bus to help the students.

Accidental pepper spray discharge on school bus (Photo via Rural Metro)

Knox County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the incident.