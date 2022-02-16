BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in East Tennessee after police said they took a weapon to school.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office said the Walker Valley High School’s assistant principal reported claims of a student with a weapon on campus with a potential threat towards another student. When officials arrived, the suspect student’s vehicle was searched. Officials said they found two knives inside the suspect student’s vehicle and one knife in their backpack.

“According to statements, the victim student claimed the suspect student brandished the weapon and put him in fear for his safety,” the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office stated on social media.

When asked, police said the suspect student told them he had no real intention to cause harm to anyone on campus.

The student was taken into custody and was charged with Aggravated Assault, Carrying Weapons on School Property, and Possession of a Vape.