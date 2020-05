DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A church in Dyer County was damaged when powerful storms moved through the area Monday evening.

Newbern First Baptist Church posted pictures of the damage to Facebook that showed the steeple thrown to the ground. The photos had the caption “still the same God in the valley as He is on the Mountain.”

Emergency officials in Dyer County said one person was injured near Newbern when a tree fell on a house. No information was released about the extent of the injuries.