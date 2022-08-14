NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A friendly competition underway among state troopers across America.

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) hopes to bring home the top prize, but they need your help.

THP is competing in the American Association of State Troopers (AAST), “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest.”

To vote for your favorite (THP hint, hint), a click, scroll, and another click is all that’s needed.

“Everyone in Tennessee knows THP has the best-looking state highway patrol vehicle in the nation. Now we need your help to make that official!” said representatives of THP in a statement.

Voting is underway now and will end 4:00 p.m. CST August 25th.

The top 13 states with the most votes will be featured on the 2023 AAST calendar. Plus, the top state will also be featured on the calendar’s cover.

The photo submitted by THP features its 2021 Ford Explorer along with a 2020 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle.

“We are excited to compete in this contest which showcases our patrol vehicles,” said Tennessee

Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry. “This contest is a great avenue for friendly competition between

state agencies while engaging with the public in a positive manner.”

Cast your vote by scrolling through the photos all the way to the bottom of the page. Click this link to vote. You can vote once per device.

And stay tuned, later this year you’ll be able to purchase the calendar and also help support American Association of Troopers Foundation.