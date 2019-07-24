State representative resigns after casting vote for speaker

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2011, file photo, state Rep. Bill Sanderson, R-Kenton, stands as he casts his vote for state Rep. Beth Harwell for House speaker in Nashville, Tenn. According to news outlets, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, has Sanderson resigned from the state legislature, saying he needs to spend more time with his family and tend to his winery business. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee lawmaker has resigned from the state legislature, saying he needs to spend more time with his family and tend to his winery business.

News outlets report 59-year-old Rep. Bill Sanderson, R-Kenton, announced his retirement would take effect at noon Wednesday. He was serving his fifth term.

Sanderson’s departure comes on the same day lawmakers gathered in Nashville to select a replacement for House Speaker Glen Casada. Sanderson said he planned to cast his vote then officially retire.

Casada is scheduled to resign Aug. 2 after scandals involving explicit text messages.

As reasons for his resignation, Sanderson cited his growing winery and his son-in-law who was recently diagnosed with throat cancer.

Sanderson says his resignation will allow a special election to be called so voters can choose his successor.