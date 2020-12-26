State politicians react following downtown Nashville explosion

Emergency personnel work near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many Tennessee politicians are weighing in and offering their words of support after an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

Senator-Elect Bill Hagerty and Senator Marsha Blackburn both took to Twitter on Friday to thank the police officers and first responders in Nashville.

Thank you to our brave police officers and first responders for continuing to keep our Nashville community safe. We are grateful for your service and dedication. — Bill Hagerty (@BillHagertyTN) December 25, 2020

Thank you, @MNPDNashville, for your life saving actions this morning. These officers are true professionals that put their lives on the line to save innocent civilians. #ThinBlueLine — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 25, 2020

As did Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson:

I am grateful for our first responders for securing the scene and continuing to protect the Nashville community. My prayers are with those who have been injured and affected. https://t.co/UzfOwfsvVO — Jack Johnson (@SenJohnson) December 25, 2020

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, and Tennessee Representative and Democratic Leader Vincent Dixie have also weighed in:

Our prayers are with Nashville, those impacted and the first responders working on the scene. https://t.co/n0iAsp7P60 — Tre Hargett (@sectrehargett) December 25, 2020

A sad reminder of trouble on what is supposed to be a peaceful day. Thanks to all those at @MNPDNashville and @NashvilleFD who are working now https://t.co/9uZ7yspsfm — Andy Berke (@AndyBerke) December 25, 2020

Earlier, President Donald Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden’s teams issued statements regarding the downtown Nashville explosion, as did Governor Bill Lee.