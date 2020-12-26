State politicians react following downtown Nashville explosion

Tennessee News
Posted: / Updated:

Emergency personnel work near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many Tennessee politicians are weighing in and offering their words of support after an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

Senator-Elect Bill Hagerty and Senator Marsha Blackburn both took to Twitter on Friday to thank the police officers and first responders in Nashville.

As did Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson:

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, and Tennessee Representative and Democratic Leader Vincent Dixie have also weighed in:

Earlier, President Donald Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden’s teams issued statements regarding the downtown Nashville explosion, as did Governor Bill Lee.

