State leaders keeping eye on Tennessee’s unemployment fund

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — State leaders from the top down are keeping a close eye on the pot of money that’s paid hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans weekly unemployment benefits, but another infusion of money is likely on the way.

More word about it came this past week in another meeting of Governor Bill Lee’s financial stimulus group that’s charged with distributing federal funds from Washington’s CARES Act.

Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley who chairs the group said one of the initial goals of the group “is to ensure our unemployment insurance trust fund stayed solid.”

One of those who weighed in on the issue was Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord whose department oversees the state’s unemployment benefits.

New unemployment figures come out Thursday for Tennessee, but figures from last week showed benefits are still going to more than 100,000 people across the state.

“The official August reading of the trust fund is above a billion which ensures solvency but also the lowest tax rate for employers,” Commissioner McCord told the group.

The governor’s group said several times last week it wants to keep employer payments low for what businesses put into the unemployment trust fund, but what if the pandemic continued into next year?

“Will we still be able to maintain the trust fund at a billion dollars?” asked Lt. Governor Randy McNally.

“These projections the farther they get out, the harder they are,” answered Commissioner McCord, “But the answer is we would be very, very close.”

The federal stimulus funds have bolstered the state’s unemployment trust fund. Another payment of $100 million is expected by the end of the year.

