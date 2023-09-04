SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man reported missing in Shenandoah National Park after his backpack was found abandoned has been found.

According to a release from the park, 75-year-old Jerry Bailey of Springfield, Tennessee was found by searchers at around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 in the southern part of the park near Ivy Creek.

Bailey was reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 31, the same day his backpack was found about two miles away from where he was eventually located.

Several trails in the area were closed while the search was underway, the trails are now in the process of being reopened.

The National Park Service, as well as the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Blacksburg Rescue Squad, K9 Alert, Shenandoah Mountain Rescue Group, Tidewater Search and Rescue Group, Blue Ridge Mountain Rescue Group, Mid-Atlantic D.O.G.S., Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association, DOGS-East Search and Rescue, Black Diamond Search and Rescue, Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association, Rockingham-Augusta Search and Rescue, Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue, Search and Rescue Tracking Institute and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation were all involved in the search.