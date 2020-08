SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced the Springfield Driver Services Center will close beginning on Friday for remodeling.

The center will close August 21 at noon and is set to reopen at 8:30 a.m. on August 26. Some renovations include making additional space for customers, additional space for permit driver testing, and a larger waiting area.

Alternative driver service locations can be found here.