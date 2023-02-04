NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Are you looking for a romantic yet unconventional setting for Valentine’s Day in the Volunteer State? Seven Tennessee State Parks restaurants are offering delicious dinner opportunities for you and your sweetheart on Feb. 14.

Tennessee state officials provided the following details about the dining options at each of the participating parks:

Montgomery Bell State Park

Lodge Montgomery Bell — located at 1000 Hotel Avenue in Burns — plans to host Valentine’s Day dinners on three separate nights:

Friday, Feb. 10 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The four-course candlelight dinner costs $99.95 per couple, plus tax, gratuity, and beverage.

Not only does the menu include prime rib or salmon as entrees, but the restaurant also offers a variety of beers and wines.

Since limited seating is available, reservations are required by calling 615-797-3101.

Fall Creek Falls State Park

The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls will offer lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 14.

The restaurant is located at 2536 Lakeside Drive in Spencer.

Even though the regular menu will still be available, the three-course menu is set to feature sirloin tips, blackened chicken over chipotle Alfredo penne, wines, and domestic and premium beers.

The Valentine’s Day meal costs $39 per person, in addition to tax, gratuity, and beverage. You can book your spot by calling 423-881-5241, but reservations are not required.

Henry Horton State Park

If you want to make a trip out to Chapel Hill, the Restaurant at Henry Horton State Park is providing a four-course dinner from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 at 4209 Nashville Highway.

The price of dinner — which features chicken breast and prime rib au jus as entrees, as well as a selection of wines — is $75 per couple, not including tax, gratuity, and beverage.

You can make Valentine’s Day dinner reservations at 931-364-2222.

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Homestead Harvest Restaurant — located at 24 Office Drive in Crossville — will offer dinner on Feb. 14, with seating at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The meal costs $55.95 per couple, in addition to tax, gratuity, and beverage. The menu includes hand-carved strip steak and lemon pepper chicken breast. Wine and beer are available.

Not only are reservations required, but you must place them by calling 931-484-7186 on or before Monday, Feb. 6.

Pickwick Landing State Park

For $40 per person — plus tax, gratuity, and beverage — the Restaurant at Pickwick Landing will provide a three-course dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 14.

The menu will feature a 10-ounce center cut and grilled shrimp. In addition, an assortment of wines and beers will be available for purchase.

However, reservations are required for this meal, so if you want a Valentine’s Day dinner at 120 Playground Loop in Counce, call 731-689-3135.

Natchez Trace State Park

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 14, the Restaurant at Natchez Trace State Park is set to offer a Valentine’s Day meal for $69.95 per couple, not including tax, gratuity, and beverage.

The restaurant is located inside Pin Oak Lounge at 567 Pin Oak Lane in Wildersville.

The dinner includes a menu with a 10-ounce ribeye steak or grilled chicken breast, as well as live music from Bryan Lee Moffitt will provide live music.

However, reservations are required at 731-968-8176.

Paris Landing State Park

The Restaurant at Paris Landing plans to host a four-course dinner at 400 Lodge Road in Buchanan from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14.

The menu features prime rib and pan-seared chicken gnocchi. There will also be a variety of beers and wines available at the restaurant.

Reservations are not required for this dinner, which costs $99.95 per couple or $54.95 per person, plus tax and gratuity.