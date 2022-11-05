NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We have finally hit peak time for fall colors across the Middle Tennessee area. While recent rain has caused some disruptions in the longevity of enjoying the colors, other areas of the Volunteer state have been able to enjoy the beauty of the season for a few weeks now.

“I have always loved the outdoors and fishing. I always had a boat,” said Gerry Hallcox, who is an avid fisherman in East Tennessee. “When my oldest son passed away from brain cancer, I had to find something else to help me deal with his passing.”

For Hallcox, that coping mechanism was hiking.

“I started off doing easy hikes to waterfalls. I just fell in love with it. It relieved all my stress and I felt closer to God being out in all he had created,” he said.

Hallcox frequently takes advantage of getting outside and enjoying what nature has to offer in Tennessee.

“I love the Smokies, but also our state parks and the Cumberland trail.”

He added he loves to take pictures and share them with others. “Especially, those that can’t get out and do what I do.”

Spruce Flats Falls, TN (Courtesy of Gerry Hallcox)

Spruce Flats Falls, TN (Courtesy of Gerry Hallcox)

View from Black Mountain, TN (Courtesy of Gerry Hallcox)

View from Black Mountain, TN (Courtesy of Gerry Hallcox)

View from Black Mountain, TN (Courtesy of Gerry Hallcox)

Great Smoky Mountain National Park, Cosby, TN (Courtesy of Gerry Hallcox)

Parksville Lake, TN (Courtesy of Gerry Hallcox)

Parksville Lake, TN (Courtesy of Gerry Hallcox)

Frozen Head State Park, TN (Courtesy of Gerry Hallcox)

Frozen Head State Park, TN (Courtesy of Gerry Hallcox)

Watts Bar Lake (Courtesy of Gerry Hallcox)

The colors came earlier this year due to the lack of rain, according to Hallcox, but they were still just as beautiful.

“Some of my favorite hikes are to Mt LeConte, Honey Creek at Big South Fork, Frozen Head State Park, the Fiery Gizzard near Tracy City, and North Chickamauga creek near Sale Creek.” He listed more places he likes to kayak and bike. “I have kayaked Ocoee River and Clinch River this year. I like to bike Cades Cove.”

Interested in exploring these areas and other areas of the Volunteer State for free? Visit the state park’s website at this link.