CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — Several people were injured following a shooting in downtown Chattanooga, police told ABC.

Chattanooga Police officers were patrolling near 100 Cherry Street around 10:48 p.m. when they saw “multiple parties exchanging gunfire and numerous people fleeing the area,” according to ABC.

Police told WTVC in Chattanooga that six people were injured. Of that six, two are believed to have life-threatening injuries. Police added that the victims are in their teens or early 20s.

“Our officers began rendering aid to the victims as well as assisting others to safety,” a police spokesperson shared with ABC. “They were able to detain at least one person of interest in the incident in the moments after the shooting began.”